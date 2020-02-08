Rihanna DUMPED!!! his BILLIONAIRE Boyfriend she’s IN LOVE!!! WITH ASAP Rocky

Nicole-Watson’s Instagram account revealed that Rihanna has gotten engaged to the singer’s billionaire ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel. Firstly, Nicole posted a picture on the Instagram account of a pre-wedding cake that says, Mr. and Mrs. and ‘she said yes’. Another picture was also there in which there were decorations all over the wall with balloons of ‘Bride-to-be’ stuck on the wall. These pictures went viral and Nicole Watson’s, a mystery woman account was flooded with negative comments from the fans all over the world.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many users commented and it was said by a user, “YOU WILL NEVER BE RIHANNA, “Hassan really downgraded lmao!!!” and “WE WANT RIHANNA AND HASSAN”. Nicole clarified this by saying, “Wow, being accused of breaking up the relationship of and getting engaged to someone I’ve never met is pretty extreme. Do not believe everything you read on some weird post.”

After this clarification, it seemed that these rumors relating to Hassan getting engaged to Nicole are completely false. As per the reports, it has also been seen that Rihanna has started dating Rocky.

She revealed that she has ended things with billionaire Hassan Jameel and now started dating bad boy rapper A$ap Rocky after her breakup with Jameel. It clearly reveals that she has already moved on after split-up. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen posing together in December at The Fashion Awards in London. The rumors ignited once again when it came to know as per a source, that they shared a hotel suite during a trip in New York. They are spotted at some locations nowadays and seem to enjoy each other’s company. Some other source said that she is not thinking about a future with Rocky and enjoying single-life now.